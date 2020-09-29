Raghav Juyal Wears His Mother's Suit, Fan Says, "Welcome To Ranveer Singh Club”

Raghav Juyal is always that person who keeps his fans entertained. Be it in reel life or in real life, he is a very jovial person and comedy come naturally to him. We know that the lockdown has had an adverse effect on many people and their mental health. But Raghav makes it a point to keep them entertained even during this tough time. The latest Instagram post of the actor-dancer is bound to make his fans break out into a laugh.

In the post, Raghav is seen wearing his mother’s black coloured suit. “During the lockdown, I used to try my mother’s old suits, thought of sharing these pictures with you,” he captioned the images.

Raghav Juyal’s pictures have garnered a lot of comments on social media, from fans as well as colleagues. Actress Asha Negi commented: “Love it”. “Hahaha. Welcome to Ranveer Singh club,” a fan quipped.

On the work front, Raghav was recently seen in the crime web show, “Abhay 2”. He rose to fame in 2003 with his performances in the dance-based show “Dance India Dance 3”. Later, he featured in the films “ABCD2” and “Street Dancer 3D”.

After playing a negative character in “Abhay 2”, Raghav wishes to explore the romantic genre. But, says he is not the son of a bigtime producer or director and is neither from Bollywood.

Anyway, what do you think about Raghav Juyal’s funny lockdown attire?

