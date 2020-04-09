As Qubool Hai Returns On TV, Gul Khan Shares A BTS Incident Ft. Surbhi Jyoti & Karan Singh Grover!

Amid the lockdown period, no new episodes of the ongoing TV shows can be telecasted as the production houses have stopped working. However, the channels are banking upon the reruns of the old classic shows. After the return of many cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharata, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, Zee TV is bringing back hit show, Qubool Hai.

Produced by Gul Khan and featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover in the lead roles, Qubool Hai is a romantic series. The show was a superhit and the news of it coming back has left the fans happy excited. Well, not just fans, but producer Gul Khan is also quite excited about it and recently she shared an interesting throwback picture from the show. Along with the picture, Gul shared a behind the scenes incident with fans and wrote: ‘Qubool hai direction stories ! Since the show is on air again, some stories from the floor! This scene took a very long time as I was still finding the rhythm with the actors … karan looked at Surbhi like he will kill her 🤣🤣🤣 and Surbhi’s dupatta wouldn’t fall in the way I wanted .. as she kept telling me it’s too heavy 🤣🤣🤣 by the time I got the expressions right the flowers in the mazaar had dried 🤣🤣🤣 so I kind of screamed at them … but the end results were perfect … great job’

Have a look at the post:



Reposting Gul’s post on Instagram, Karan Singh Grover also wrote: ‘Thank you G @gulenaghmakhan

I remember exactly what you said to me…K you have to look at her with innocence not like you’re going to eat her up!!!’

The series focused on the Muslim community and initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam. Apart from Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, the show also featured some popular TV faces like Karanvir Bohra, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Sachdev and Additi Gupta to name a few.

How excited are you to watch the show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

