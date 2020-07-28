Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi actors have decided to go paperless when it comes to scripts, to ensure maximum safety amidst the pandemic situation.

“Generally, we use hard copies for our scripts. But now because of Covid-19, we have decided to take a conscious step by using a digital copy. Normally, the hard copy would go through multiple hands, thus increasing the possibility of risk. However, with digital copies, it becomes a lot more safer. While the team is ensuring safety at all levels, as actors, it is our responsibility too and this is a small step in that direction,” said actor Alan Kapoor.

Another actor from Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi, Rahul Sharma, finds it challenging to switch to digital since he prefers paper for his scripts, because he make notes. “But I have realised that this is the new normal and I am trying to get used to it,” he said.

Actress Aparna Dixit sees another positive side to it. “Going digital will also help to save trees and reduce the use of paper. I hope with this, we are able to conserve nature,” she said.

“Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi” airs on Dangal channel.

