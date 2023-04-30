TV actress Keerti Nagpure, who is currently seen in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, spoke about her interest in reading books and that she takes out time for her hobby during her shoots as well. She added that she is a huge fan of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

She shared: “Since childhood, I have been very fond of books, and I prefer reading fiction and mythology, as well as novels based on true stories. In fact, reading an interesting book always makes me happy and stress-free, even if I have a hectic shoot schedule. At times, I even read a few pages in between takes. I must also mention that not a lot of people know, but I am a big fan of Harry Potter.”

“I have read all the books in the Harry Potter series as well as the Game of Thrones series. And this love for books, I have inherited from my parents. I always used to get books for all my achievements during my childhood, and that has helped me build a vast knowledge and collection of novels,” Keerti Nagpure added.

Keerti Nagpure was also seen in the shows ‘Desh Ki Beti Nandini’ and ‘Parichay’.

She further spoke about the current book she is reading and said that despite it not being easy in her busy schedule to read, she somehow manages to read a few chapters every day.

“Currently, I am reading Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky. I am truly enjoying it. However, with my shoot schedule, I don’t get much time to read. I still try taking time and reading at least a few chapters daily. I wish everyone starts reading at least one novel a month. It not only helps improve your knowledge base and language skills, but it also shows you another perspective of life,” Keerti Nagpure concluded.

‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ airs on Zee TV.

