Actor Punit J Pathak says he underwent a physical transformation for his new role as a cop in the youth thriller LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors, which marks his debut on OTT.

Advertisement

On being asked whether he went on a full-throttle fitness regime, the actor says, “Yes. I did cut down a lot. I was in that phase where I wanted to take care of myself. I was already in the process. I knew the uniform would be fitted, so I toned down and I am pretty much convinced with my look now.”.

Advertisement

Punit J Pathak adds: “I wanted to be fit for the role and so I decided to start this process by going on a special high protein diet. I also made sure that I am regular with my fitness regime so that I can come in shape for the role.”

The story of LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors revolves around a murder that takes place at the KMRC hospital. Besides Punit J Pathak, the series also stars Rahul Dev, Ishaan A. Khanna, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva, Siddharth Menon and Ayush Shrivastava.

LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors is being directed by Satvik Mohanty and Priya Hirji and is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5’s platforms.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya On Girlfriend Disha Parmar: “Can’t Wait To Start My Life With Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube