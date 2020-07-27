Prakash Jha: “Need Of The Hour Is To Discuss Equality Of Education”

Filmmaker Prakash Jha feels the need of the hour is to discuss equality of education.

Jha’s upcoming film “Pareeksha: The Final Test” addresses the issue. Inspired by real events, the film talks of how quality education still remains inaccessible to the masses and is further dividing our society.

“While ‘Pareeksha: The Final Test’ is an important film, the need of the hour is to discuss the equality of education. We have done our bit of bringing forward a real, inspirational story, and we do hope that everyone can join us in making a difference. The trailer gives you a glimpse to the change that we want to bring about,” said Jha.

Starring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child actor Shubham Jha, the film had its India Premiere at the 50th International Film Festival of India in the Indian Panorama section, and will have its UK premiere at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

“I am so excited to share the trailer of one of the most important films I have done so far. Education, for the future of India, to thrive in the world stage, must be the top priority for all of us specially to tap the reservoir of pure talent from the economically marginalised section of India,” said Adil.

“Pareeksha: The Final Test” will premiere straight to digital on August 6 on Zee5. Are you excited for this Prakash Jha film? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

