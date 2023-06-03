With the final season of the ‘Never Have I Ever’ all set to drop on June 8 on Netflix, actress Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of Nalini Vishwakumar in the popular coming-of-age teenage comedy series, has decoded the reason behind its successful run.

In a conversation with IANS, Poorna spoke about the ever-burgeoning fandom of the show, which revolves around the life of a teenager named Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Poorna Jagannathan said, “I think it is really funny. The writing is really funny. It brings out all of the emotions. It is so universal, right? Everyone has been a teenager, fighting with their parents. Everyone can relate to the character of Devi.”

Poorna Jagannathan added, “They see themselves at that awkward stage. It also depicts a family in a way it is so universal. The fierce bond of the family invites everyone into the story.”

Well, it would surely be an experience to watch the latest season of Poorna Jagannathan starrer Never Have I Ever.

