Mindy Kaling considers ‘Never Have I Ever’ to be the “highlight of [her] career”. The 43-year-old actress co-created the hit comedy-drama series with Lang Fisher, and Mindy has admitted to feeling particularly proud of the show.

She explained on Instagram: “When @loulielang and I created a show about an Indian girl making her way through high school, grieving the loss of her father but trying to be cool and normal, we wanted to make something personal that the two of us would want to watch. To feel better about missing our dead parents and shine a light on the experience of being headstrong nerds in high school.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The outpouring of love for the show has been the highlight of my career. It’s so meaningful when someone comes up to me at the airport or CVS or wherever and tells me that they watch the show and feel seen (sic,)” wrote Mindy Kaling.

Mindy Kaling also revealed that she feels “lucky” to work in Hollywood. The actress – who previously starred in ‘The Office’ and ‘The Mindy Project’ – shared: “I love what I get to do, and I understand how lucky I am to be able to work in Hollywood at all.”

Meanwhile, Mindy previously confessed that she feels most comfortable writing about “strivers and dorks”.

The actress is a huge fan of the X-rated drama series ‘Euphoria’ – but thinks she’d struggle to write a similar show.

Mindy Kaling told The Hollywood Reporter: “I love ‘Euphoria’ and I think [creator] Sam [Levinson] is like a genius. I think he has a lot to say about things like s*x and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don’t have a ton of experience in that.

“I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that’s why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated.”

Must Read: Emilia Clarke, Despite Her Powerful Performance As Khaleesi In Game Of Thrones, Was Not Recognized By Fans In Real Life: “I’ll Be Walking With Kit Harington (Jon Snow) & People Will…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News