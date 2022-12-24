An actor’s life can sometimes be jumping from multiple shoots to different cities and avenues and Ridhi Dogra’s life is no different. From sleeping in different chains of hotels to not going home for months and sometimes getting ready at the airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like the rest of the actors, Ridhi, too is finding no time for a peaceful makeover. She is literally getting ready in between shots, and airports.

Recently, Ridhi Dogra attended the World Premiere of her debut film Lakadbaggha at the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival. Post which she sprinted to Delhi and then Banglore for further promotions. In between promotions, Ridhi Dogra is leaving no stone unturned to look her level best.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ridhi Dogra starring web show Pitchers 2 released today. Ridhi Dogra will mark her debut as a lead in ‘Lakadabaggha’ which will release on 13th Jan next year. She was last seen in big hits like ‘Married Woman’ and ‘Asur’ where her portrayal was highly appreciated. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Jawaan and Tiger 3 in 2023.

Must Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares A Still While Dubbing An ‘Insane’ Scene For Made In Heaven 2 & Fans Cannot Wait To See It Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News