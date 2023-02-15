True crime series, heist shows, slasher content and psychological crime thrillers have been a popular choice, but the classic whodunits have a different and a huge fan base! For this generation that’s always exercising their fingers on their smartphones, this genre has been more than a welcome change – it not only keeps viewers engaged but also gets the mind working. And, of course, who doesn’t mind the mystery, the drama and the edge-of-the-seat action!

So, if you fancy yourself a cinematic sleuth and are willing to explore a range of whodunits, here are our top picks in Netflix!

Advertisement

CLASS:

Advertisement

Class on Netflix is an adaptation of the globally loved Spanish series, Elite. Contextualised for the Indian narrative, this coming-of-age young adult crime- thriller delves into the lives of the students from one of the most exclusive schools in Delhi, Hampton International. When three news students on scholarships make their way to this elite school, relationships are challenged, friendships are broken and things are forever changed – especially when there’s a murder in the mix and a murderer in a fix!

MAI:

Mai was one of the most outstanding series of 2022 on Netflix. With a powerful star cast led by Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran and Raima Sen, the show makes for a compelling watch, especially with the many twists and turns in the storyline that is sure to keep audiences guessing. The story follows a grieving mother who discovers that there’s more to her daughter’s death than what is relayed to her. New revelations about her daughter’s murder transform her from a meek mother to a merciless revenge-seeker.

PEAKY BLINDERS:

A British period crime drama series, created by Steven Knight is another masterpiece on murder crime. Set in Birmingham, England, it follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War. The fictional gang starring Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill and Helen McCrory, is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name who were active in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s. If you love murder crime shows which are set in the historical fictional period, then Peaky Blinder is a must watch for you.

STRANGER:

While rom-com K- Dramas have been one of the most talked about genres across the world, there is more to the K- content than meets the eye! Netflix’s Stranger is one of the most thrilling crime-drama series that one must not miss, featuring Cho Seung-woo, Bae Doona and Jeon Hye-jin. With the help of a gutsy female detective, a prosecutor who has almost lost the ability to feel emotions tackles a strange murder case amid political corruption.

YEH KAALI KAALI ANKHEIN:

Derived from a song from Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a romantic crime thriller starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a mild-mannered small-town lad whose life is going perfect. He is on the brink of making it big with a dream job and marrying the girl who he has been in love with. But fate has something else in store for him as Purva (Aanchal Singh) walks back into his life. This turns his life around as he struggles to ward off Purva’s advances and embark on his dream to start a life with his girlfriend Shikha (Shweta Tripathi).

BREAKING BAD:

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular American TV shows and is widely regarded as one of the greatest television shows of all time, featuring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn. The series follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), an underpaid, overqualified, and dispirited high-school chemistry teacher who is struggling with a recent diagnosis of stage-three lung cancer. White turns to a life of crime and partners with a former student, Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), to produce and distribute methamphetamine to secure his family’s financial future before he dies, while navigating the dangers of the criminal underworld. Jesse contemplates reporting White to the authorities, but changes his mind. The show, over a span of five seasons, depicts Walter’s change in his belief system. Get along with the journey of Walter White and add this to your binging list!

Your weekend is sorted – add these picks in your weekend binging list!

Must Read: The Last Of Us Mid-Season Review: Love, Empathy & A Battle For Life; Another Potential Crown Jewel In The World Of Television

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News