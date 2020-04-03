Paresh Rawal’s Son Aditya Rawal To Make His Acting Debut With ZEE5’s Original Film Bamfaad

Paresh Rawal is an absolute legend in acting. There is no doubt about the fact that the actor has some serious acting chops. With every single performance, he manages to bowl over the critics as well as the audience. Now, it is time for his son Aditya Rawal to make his acting debut with ZEE5’s original film “Bamfaad”. The movie, directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjan Chandel, will also mark the Hindi debut for Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey.

According to the official logline, the film, based in Allahabad, is set in a “romantic volatile backdrop which will bring out an unusual yet raw and edgy love story on the screen”. Aditya, who is playing the male lead Nasir Jamal, said he is happy that he got the chance to enter the film industry with such a thrilling story.

Aditya stated – “I am glad that I got the chance to be a part of such a thrilling film. Though the driving force of the film is the love story, it has many more layers to it. I want to make my own mark as an actor in the industry, and it feels great to begin my journey by playing Nasir Jamal, a character that fascinated me ever since I read the script.

Bamfaad, which also features Vijay Verma and Jatin Sarna in key roles, was shot in Kanpur in the second half of last year. Produced by JAR Pictures and Shaika Films, “Bamfaad” will start streaming on ZEE5 on April 10.

