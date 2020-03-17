Paras Chhabra REACTS To Bigg Boss 13 Stylist’s Allegations, Says Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri Has Already Paid Them Whopping 1 Lakh!

Ever since Paras Chhabra entered Bigg Boss 13 house, he has been grabbing the eyeballs. From his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, making revelations about their relationship to slamming Mahira Sharma, the fellow housemate with whom Paras was seen getting cosy on national Television.

Now, there is a new controversy making headlines that Paras’ Bigg Boss 13 stylist has accused him of not paying her dues. Talking about the same, the actor has now revealed that it was a barter deal and that the stylist is making a big deal about it unnecessarily.

Paras in a conversation with SpotboyE said, “Before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house, this stylist came to me and said I will be doing your styling for free as she was looking for building her own profile. So it was always meant to be a barter deal. And the costumes they were sending to me were not even proper. Also, besides these two, I had two more stylists on board. One is from Delhi who used to provide me with casual T-shirts and stuff which used to have my slogans on it. In fact, all the funky attires you all saw me wear inside after which people used to call me Ranveer Singh was made by this stylist in Delhi. And these girls used to send me clothes for Friday episode which I was supposed to wear for Weekend Ka Vaar. But if you see closely, maximum times you would have seen me in casual clothes than suits, sent by them. Whatever they used to send me was never my size. In fact, you can ask any contestants inside that how much I used to crib about my clothes being tight.”

Paras also clarified that ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri has already paid them the sum of 1 lakhs as their fees about which he wasn’t even aware till now. “If I would have been out and the stylists would have asked for money I would have straightaway said, ‘No’ as it was a free deal. All the other contestants who were locked inside the house with me, including Mahira Sharma, and rest were paying stylists Rs 30,000 for a month. Still she has charged Akanksha 1 lakh for two months (October-November) which is coming around 50k. However, I will be paying back Akanksha Rs 1 lakh which she has paid them on my behalf (which was not even required). As I spoke to the boutiques who all used to send me clothes and they said we haven’t charged a single rupee for the clothes.”

