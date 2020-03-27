Paras Chhabra On Feud With Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 13: “Koi Panga Lena Bhi Nahi Chahega”

Bigg Boss 13 ended last month, but the controversies around it continue to build further each day. While it was Sidharth Shukla VS Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill VS Mahira Sharma entire season, another highlight was the infamous feud between Paras Chhabra and host Salman Khan.

For the unversed, one of the Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes witnessed Chhabra quarrelling with the Radhe superstar, to a point where things seemed to get out of hand. Furthermore, he had accused Dabangg Khan of being biased, and got a befitting reply for the same.

Now, talking about all the bad blood during a conversation with Pinkvilla, Paras Chhabra said, “Salman Khan ke sath bond toh matlab wow hota hai na! Ofcourse unke sath last time party ki thi toh, kaafi unhone acha bola tha and support bhi kia tha. Salman sir ke sath mere jo bhi chote mote jhagde ho gaye, uske baad bhi unhone ache se baat hi kari hai. Toh unke sath bond acha hi hoga, koi panga lena bhi nahi chahega. Mai unka bohot bada fan hu. Unka jo style hai, swag and aura hai, har koi unke jaisa banna chahta hai. Dekhke hi maza aa jata hai”

Furthermore, he spoke about his bond with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and others concluding it all as, “Bigg Boss ko hum sabne itna acha banaya hai. Itni highest TRPs di hai, toh log humko jaante hai humare issi chiz ki wajah se. Agar ye set of group na hota toh Bigg Boss itna famous na hota. Toh hum sabne ek dusre ki madad ki hai, ek dusre ko aage badhane me. Toh koi dushmani nahi hai, dosti hi hai. Kalko Corona khatam hoga toh definitely we’re going to meet and have a lot of fun.”

Paras Chhabra was last seen in a music video alongside Mahira Sharma, titled as ‘Baarish.’

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!