Paatal Lok Trailer Memes: Netizens Are Having A Fun Time Joking About Anushka Sharma’s OTT Debut Show

Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited OTT debut show Paatal Lok has been the talk of the town for a long time. The Amazon Prime Video’s show’s trailer hit the web world last night and got thumbs up from the audience.

As the trailer hit the popularity charts, it became a hot favourite of memers. The memers have found their latest meme template in the dialogues of the show especially the introduction part where the narrator talks about “Swarg lok, Dharti lok and Paatal lok”.

So now starting from different situations of Akshay Kumar’s Raju character to different kinds of food recipes, here’s how people are relating to the trailer.

Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes about Paatal Lok that are doing rounds on Twitter.

Lifestyle when the month starts, reaching mid month and a day before salary day. 😂 #PaatalLok

Source: https://t.co/qAhdKv5NLB pic.twitter.com/5416WuPpZF — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) May 5, 2020

Paatal Lok is a 9-part Amazon Original Series releasing globally on May 15. The show has been created by Sudip Sharma, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Films. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu & Aasif Khan in main roles.

Talking about the show, Sudip Sharma said “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am pleased that alongside Clean Slate Films, I get to make my digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming service that is home to some of the best creators of our time, making award-winning content. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end.”

