Paatal Lok Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma’s OTT Debut Show Promises To Give You A Nail Biting Experience

Paatal Lok Trailer: That Anushka Sharma is making her OTT debut as a producer with Amazon Prime’s upcoming show Paatal Lok is known to everyone. The first look of the much-awaited show starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Jagjeet Sandhu & Aasif Khan was released a few days back and now the trailer of the show is out.

Paatal Lok is a story of an honest cop investigating an assassination attempt on a well-known journalist. The thrilling chase leads him to the dark alleys of the netherworld – the ‘Paatal Lok’.

While the trailer has already hooked us with its plot, it’s the talented star cast which is making us root for the show even more.

Paatal Lok is a 9-part Amazon Original Series releasing globally on May 15. The show has been created by Sudip Sharma, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Films.

Talking about the show, Sudip Sharma said “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am pleased that alongside Clean Slate Films, I get to make my digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming service that is home to some of the best creators of our time, making award-winning content. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end.”

Watch the trailer below:

