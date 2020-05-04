The Family Man 2: Manoj Bajpayee FINALLY Spills The Beans On Sequel, Says It Will Be ‘Bigger & Better’

While the Indian digital platform has seen a sudden rise in the influx of Indian origin content, there are a few web shows that have surpassed all others. Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man was one such series that saw a never-seen-before kind of hype.

While fans have been waiting for The Family Man 2 since what seems to be an eternity, Manoj Bajpayee has finally spilled the beans on the status of the sequel. In his latest virtual interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor has opened up on when and what to expect from the sequel.

On the plot and shoot of The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Family Man is already shot. It is getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online.”

But, Manoj Bajpayee says that all the reports that have been coming in from the editing team and the rest of the crew of Family Man 2 is fantastic. While there have been several questions as to what can one expect out of the sequel, Bajpayee has assured his fans that season 2 is going to be bigger and better as opposed to the first part.

The Special 26 actor said, “The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series.”

For the unversed, the series is directed by the much-loved duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj and DK. The Family Man is about an undercover agent Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to strike a balance between his life as a middle-aged man with family responsibilities with his work.

The series also features actors Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary among others in pivotal roles.

