Paatal Lok Season 2 ALREADY Confirmed? Here’s What Jaideep Ahlawat Has To Say

With its release today, Anushka Sharma produced Amazon Prime series, Paatal Lok has created a massive buzz around itself and is trending all over. While you are binging the show, we are here to tell you the show is already going to have a season 2. Confirming the same is the talented actor Jaideep Ahlawat and here is what he has to say.

Amazon Prime India’s new release Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, and ensemble. The show created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The show is an investigative thriller that follows the journey of a police officer while he is solving a high profile case that has its intriguing twists and turns.

For the ones who have already binge-watched Paatal Lok know that the series ends on a conclusion with no hint of a continuation of the same story. But Jaideep Ahlawat while talking to Pinkvilla has opened up that there is a possibility of a second season of the show.

When asked about the second season, Jaideep said, “Of course, there’s a possibility. As far as I know, the hint that I have gotten is that Sudip sir is already working on it [scripting season 2]. I hope it happens and I would love to take the story forward.”

Talking about what Paatal Lok 2 will be based on, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “It might be a different case or the continuation of the same case as season 1, I don’t know. But, I would love to play Hathiram again. His involvement has just started. Hathi Ram has just entered the game. We feel that he will finally start now. Now, things are in his favour.”

