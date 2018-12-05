Niti Taylor To Use Her App To Address Issues Like Body Shaming & Trolling

Actress Niti Taylor has launched her personal app, and says she will be using the platform to address issues like trolling and body shaming.

Niti on Tuesday launched the Niti Taylor Official App in collaboration with New York-based tech firm EscapeX.

“I have always enjoyed keeping in touch with my fans and interacting with them but with this, we take it one step ahead since it’s so personalised,” Niti said in a statement.

“I’m hoping to keep it very interactive and I promise to keep checking it as often as possible. I will have lot of contests, exciting gratifications and much beyond my life on television. I am really excited to personally connect with all my fans. I will be using this platform to address some issues about social media trolling and body shaming too,” she added.

Niti has featured in shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Shamik Talukder, Chief Business Officer of EscapeX, said: “Niti Taylor is a true millennial star and we are glad to provide the technology to enable her to have her own platform.”