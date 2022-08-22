Nikki Tamboli celebrated her 26th birthday last night in the city and looked pretty in an all-black ensemble. In a very short span of time, she has become a popular name in the television industry and is doing pretty well in her career. Last night, she was snapped in the city as she arrived at a restaurant to celebrate her birthday wearing a body-hugging dress with bold-cuts and now netizens are reacting to her video while comparing her to Kim Kardashian and also trolling her for a probable nose job. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nikki is quite popular on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. She’s often spotted by the paparazzi in the city while running errands or going to her gym. Talking about her latest appearance, Tamboli was spotted at Akina Mumbai looking pretty in an all-black ensemble.

The beauty wore a body-hugging dress with bold cuts and plunging necklines as she flaunts her curvaceous figure. Her chic dress gave catwoman vibes and Nikki Tamboli styled her look with matching heels.

For makeup, she went subtle with nude tones on the face with eyes and lips. Nikki Tamboli looked graceful and also cut a cake with the paparazzi.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “She has done nose surgery! (Rhinoplasty) we can see actually 😂” Another user commented, “😂😂 Kim kardashian in sasti balenciaga. 🤣🤣 PHEEKI TAMBOLI.” A third user commented, “Dusri urfi😂” A fourth user commented, “Dress designed by urfi 🙃”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nikki Tamboli for her stylish birthday outfit and comparing her with Kim Kardashian? Tell us in the space below.

