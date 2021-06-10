The cast and creators of Never Have I Ever Season 2 will be coming together to host a fan-focused trailer event on June 17, 2021, at 8 pm PT. Featuring Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and Megan Suri, the event will involve games, a fan Q&A, and teaser clips, all leading up to a live debut of our season 2 trailer.

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Season 2 premieres on July 15, 2021. Are y’all excited?

