



Lucifer, the Lord of Hell is returning on your mobile, laptop, and smart TV screens soon. Yes, the wait is almost over as the part 1 of Tom Ellis starrer much-loved show’s 5th season is releasing in less than a couple of months from now.

The big announcement was made recently that the Netflix show’s 5th season’s part 1 will start premiering from August 21. The official Twitter handle of Lucifer tweeted, “and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer’s hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix”

Along with this they also shared a steamy teaser of Lucifer. Take a look:

and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix 😈 pic.twitter.com/ooSoH0f6jX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 22, 2020

@NXOnNetflix also made the announcement in an exciting way as they tweeted, “We know you can’t wait for Lucifer season five, so here’s a devilish 66.6 second to keep you sinful until Season Five pt. 1 drops on August 21st”

We know you can’t wait for Lucifer season five, so here’s a devilish 66.6 second to keep you sinful until Season Five pt. 1 drops on August 21st pic.twitter.com/MAMMXtXGP5 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 22, 2020

Reportedly, the production of season 5 came to hold earlier this year due to lockdown in the US following Coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps, that’s why the streaming giant has decided to release the 5th season in 2 parts. While part 1 will release on August 21, 2nd one will release later.

Apart from Tom Ellis, the series also stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside among others.

Interestingly, Lucifer was supposed to come to an end post the end of season 3. However, due to heavy demand from fans, it was renewed for the 4th season and then for the 5th season as well.

