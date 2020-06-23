It was last year in October when country singers Carly Pearce and Michael Ray made headlines all across for their fairy tale wedding which took place at Nashville. The couple indeed made a cute pair in the music circuit. But now the latest reports related to the young musicians have their fans in total shock.

Reportedly, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have decided to call it quits.

A source close to Carly Pearce and Michael Ray said to People.com, “This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do. This hasn’t been a quarantine realization — it was a last resort.”

Carly and Michael made their last public appearance on June 6 for a live stream concert at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry

It was only last week when Carly had achieved her second number 1 single in her musical career for her duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice. Following this the singer had done a series of posts where he is seen celebrating with her team and friends.







Before their marriage last year in October, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray had dated for over a year. It was in July 2018 when Michael announced that he was dating Carly. Later in December 2018, they exchanged engagement rings.

Following reports about the duo heading for divorce, fans of both the singers took to Twitter and shared their reactions:

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray plastered their love in front of us & now its dead silent. We are just as much invested and hope you are both ok. Marriage is hard work. Dont give up. 😭😭😭 #countrymusicfans #michaelray #carlypearce — Ella (@JNL265) June 21, 2020

I know nothing lasts forever

But sometimes I still forget

It won't always be like this.#CarlyPearce — Country America™ (@itscountryusa) June 22, 2020

Carly Pearce filing for divorce from Michael Ray has come as a little bit of a shock 😵 definitely shorter than I expected . I might still have a chance 👌 #CarlyPearce #Divorce — 🌹MIKAEL ANTHONY MONTOYA🌹 (@COKID970SWAG) June 22, 2020

