Matthew McConaughey Mourns The Loss Of Joel Schumacher: "If It Wasn't For Him..."

Though Matthew McConaughey made us feel ‘alright, alright, alright’ with 1993’s Dazed And Confused, we got to know him better as an actor in Joel Schumacher’s A Time To Kill. He got a chance to shine bright in Joel’s crime-drama along with actors like Kevin Spacey and Sandra Bullock.

Joel Schumacher passed away yesterday fighting Cancer. Matthew McConaughey has posted a statement in which he opens up about the close relationship he had with Joel.

In a Variety report, Matthew McConaughey said, “Joel not only took a chance on me, he fought for me. Knowing the studio might never approve a relatively unknown like myself for the lead in ‘A Time to Kill,’ he set up a secret screen test for me on a Sunday morning in a small unknown studio because as he stated, ‘Even if you do great, you may not get the part, so I don’t want the industry to ever think you screen-tested and DID NOT get the job.’”

Matthew McConaughey added, “I remember on days where I would be having a tough time on the set, he would always remind me with the most simple and sound advice a director could give a young man, ‘Hey, you are Jake Brigance. You, Matthew, are the character.’”

Finally, Matthew McConaughey gave an emotional conclusion saying, “I don’t see how my career could have gone to the wonderful places it has if it wasn’t for Joel Schumacher believing in me back then.”

May Joel Schumacher’s soul rest in peace!

