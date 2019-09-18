Nach Baliye 9: After Quran Session, Makers To Conduct Puja To Ward Off Ill Omen

Salman Khan’s Nach Baliye Season 9 is in the news right from its announcement due to its concept of bringing ex-lovers together on the stage. The show after a rocking start in television ratings, nosedived with the following episodes.

Apart from dropping in the TRP charts, several contestants of Nach Baliye faced injuries due to which the makers decided to hold a Quran reading session on sets to ward off ill omen. Reportedly, wild card entrant fractured her right wrist, also Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva faced injuries.

Now, as per the report in SpotboyE, it is learnt that the makers to held Puja in order to get rid of gloomy happenings in the show.

Recently, the choreographer of celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Radhakrishnan left the show.

“I have decided to move on from ‘Nach Baliye’ due to personal reasons. I enjoyed being a part of this show. It provided me with a platform to work with artistes from various walks of life. I would like to thank the organizers for giving me this opportunity,” Aishwarya said.

Apart from “Nach Baliye”, the 27-year old choreographer has worked in several dance-based shows, including “So You Can Think You Can Dance: Ab India Ki Baari”, “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” and “Super Dancer Chapter”.

