Naagin 4 Is NOT Going Off-Air! Gear Up For Nia Sharma’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar

There has been a lot of speculations around the future of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Naagin 4. While the industry rumour mill was on overdrive with reports stating that the show will soon go off the air, the Creative Director (CD) of the show denies any such reports.

Opening up on what’s in store for Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer, the CD of the show has revealed some interesting updates. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Mukta Dhond, the CD of Naagin 4 said, “Well, we are not shutting the fourth season. We have something big planned for our avid viewers of Naagin. When the show returns, it will come back with a bang where you will see Nia Sharma like never before in the show. We have a huge highpoint in store for our fans.”

Now, all you Naagin 4 fans, buckle up! Mukta was further quoted saying, “The suspense related to lal tekri mandir raaz that we have been building from the beginning, will soon be revealed. There is something bigger and powerful than naagmani. The show will continue to be called Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and it’s not getting over. Few characters will eventually be out of the show and new characters will be introduced. In short, one story will end and another one will start.”

What’s more, is that Mukta has finally put to rest all reports stating that Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai are being ousted from Naagin 4 owing to budget constraints. In the same interview, Mukta said, “I want to clarify that Nia and Rashami going out of the show has got nothing to do with budgets. Both the girls are like family and we will surely work with them in the near future. So I request not to spread such baseless rumours. These changes were eventually supposed to take place however we are disclosing the suspense now as the show took a long break due to the lockdown.”

Well, these new developments have certainly provided a sigh of relief for Naagin fans. Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin was also one of the key factors that led to the extreme shoot in actress Mouni Roy’s popularity.

Meanwhile, let us also inform you that there is a very strong possibility of Shivin Narang being the new male lead in Naagin 4.

