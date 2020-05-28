OMG! Pakistani Actress Uzma Khan Assaulted By A Woman& 12 Gunmen; Actress Accuses Realtor Malik Riaz

A video clip went viral recently that saw Pakistani actress Uzma Khan and her sister Huma Khan being assaulted by a woman who was accompanied by 12 gunmen. The actress has claimed that the goons barged into her house and physically assaulted her and her sister.

Uzma Khan has made a shocking claim stating that the woman is the daughter of Malik Riaz, who is the chairman of a real estate company named Bahria Town. The woman in the video clip can be heard accusing the actress of having an affair with her husband, Usman.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Uzma Khan has shared her statement with a caption that reads, “This is my official statement – Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and standby me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan.”

Meanwhile, excerpts of Uzma Khan’s statement read, “I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen. I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz.”

However, the real estate firm owner, Malik Riaz has rubbished all such claims calling them ‘malicious propaganda’. He took to his Twitter handle to share his views on Uzma Khan’s claims saying, “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video.Usman is not my nephew.I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity. “

However, things took a shocking turn when a woman named Aamina Usman, can be seen clarifying that she’s not related to Malik Riaz. Aamina further justifying her move as she claimed that the house Usman and Huma lived in belongs to her husband and she had all the rights to barge in. Aamina further says that she had given enough warnings to the actor.

