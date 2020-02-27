Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Suitor Tells Shehnaaz Gill He Doesn’t Like Her, She Asks Him To ‘Get Lost’

Makers of Bigg Boss 13 made good use of the house by converting it into the swayamvar destination for former contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. While the fans can stop swooning over the much loved Shehnaaz and her antics, they saw a glimpse of an agitated Shehnaaz after she got into an ugly spat with one of the contestants, Dr. Mayank Agnihotri who has entered the house as a potential suitor for Gill.

In a promo shared by the makers of the show, one can see Shehnaaz’s brother, Shahbaaz was seen asking another suitor what qualities does his sister Shehnaaz like in her suitors. The contestant said Shehnaaz likes smart people but not over smart ones like Mayank. This certainly irked Mayank who went on to say that he does not like Shehnaaz and called out to her for being biased as well!

It may also be recalled that in the last episode Gill said that she expected a little more ‘pagalpanti’ from Mayank but was left fuming after the latter said that he would not like to stoop down after a certain level. Well, it looks like Shehnaaz has not taken all these statements kindly and was heard telling Mayank in the promo, “We are not here to create a controversy. So, don’t stoop to that level.” Things do not end there and Gill also reminds him that he is the one who has signed up for the show and should maintain a certain level of decency at least till the time he is in the show. However, even when Mayank did not mellow down, Shehnaaz asked in to get lost from the show.

Check out the video here:

Well, Shehnaaz Gill was loved by all during her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was lauded with the #SidNaaz trending all over social media. Meanwhile, currently, Shehnaaz seems to have developed a close bond with Balraj Syal who is also a potential suitor in the show. Paras Chhabra also seems to take a liking for Jasleen Matharu, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

