Mr Bean played by Rowan Atkinson is one of the most loved TV characters of all time. Till this time, we love to watch him onscreen, no matter how many times we have seen him before already. If you are ever bored, Mr Bean is the guarantee of the ultimate entertainment.

Same goes for classic American sitcom, FRIENDS. Enough has been talked about the show here already so we’ll just say today that it’s another gem which never fails to put a smile on your face in any situation.

However, it seems Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson is not a fan of FRIENDS especially because he thinks the show has stolen a joke from them. In a new ITV series made to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mr Bean, the actor opened up about the same.

Rowan Atkinson recalled while speaking at the series named Happy Birthday Mr Bean that FRIENDS copied a scene from his show’s 1992 episode. In the said episode, Mr Bean is seen running with a turkey on his head. And as per him, the makers of FRIENDS created something similar 6 years later in the 1998 episode “The One With All The Thanksgivings”

In the said episode of FRIENDS, Joey played by Matt LeBlanc can be seen running with Turkey on his head. Ironically, Rowan revealed that some people thought that he had stolen the joke from FRIENDS. As per Independent, he said, “I’m absolutely dazzled by the Friends thing,”

“I only saw it the other day. I literally can’t believe what happened there. Bizarre.” he added.

Rowan Atkinson also said, “In the end, you can’t steal jokes. But jokes are there to be stolen or to inspire. Inspire others.”

Isn’t that shocking? What are your thoughts on the same?

FRIENDS starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow & David Schwimmer aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The show had 10 seasons and was super successful. It continues to stream successfully even today on OTT platforms like Netflix & HBO Max. A reunion episode of the show is being planned and is being highly awaited by the fans.

