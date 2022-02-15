On the occasion of Valentine’s day, the adaptations of Anne Hathaway-starrer international hit series, Modern Love launching in three Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, was announced on Monday.

The series, titled ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’, ‘Modern Love: Chennai’ and ‘Modern Love: Hyderabad’, will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column.

Each episode from the series, Modern Love, will present a journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness among others.

Talking about the adaptations, James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios, said: “Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all. Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms.

“We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers.”

Daniel Jones, editor of ‘Modern Love’ at The New York Times, said: “India is a country where love in its various forms is at the centre of its cultural fabric. It is exciting and an honour to see these stories of love being adapted for the Indian versions of the show. We’re thrilled with the appreciation ‘Modern Love’ has received worldwide. These Indian adaptations are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion.”

The anthology will premiere on Amazon Prime sometime in 2022.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement: “The series, which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love.

“While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas.”

