Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! Rasika Dugal Talks About Release Date & Ali Fazal’s Funny Tweet To Donald Trump

Rasika Dugal played a very interesting character in one of the most loved Indian OTT shows, Mirzapur. As Beena Tripathi, she offered the audience a lot of entertainment and her dialogue, “Hamesha garam karke thanda chorh dete hain” became immensely popular.

Recently during a conversation with Koimoi, Rasika Dugal opened up about the release date of the season 2 of the show. We also asked her about Ali Fazal’s latest tweet in which he asked Donald Trump about the release date of the Mirzapur 2.

Woh sab toh theek hai , mirzapur 2 kab aa raha hai? https://t.co/Lj22ZAGFiP — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) July 19, 2020

While answering the question, Rasika Dugal laughed wholeheartedly and said, “That was very funny. That was the funniest thing on Twitter that day and I was asking Ali, What would you do if he (Donald Trump) has even better response? Anything can happen on Twitter. (She continues to laugh)

Talking about the release date, Rasika Dugal added, “We don’t know. If I knew, I’d have shared. It’s currently in post-production. We are trying to get it to the audience as soon as possible. “

When asked if she is expecting it to release anytime soon this year, Rasika Dugal thinks and adds in a light way, “Beena Tripathi ko bataya hi nahi kisine ke kya ho raha hai (No one has shared anything with Beena Tripathi)”

“I believe it will release this year, because Amazon Prime Video had announced earlier this year that season 2 will come in 2020,” Rasika Dugal said.

Mirzapur (2018) starred Rasika Dugal, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and others. The Crime Thriller was directed by Karan Anshuman & Gurmmeet Singh and season 2 of the show is one of the hottest instalments lined up for future.

