Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Actor Varun Badola: “Can’t Act For My Fans’ Happiness”

Actor Varun Badola has been the audience’s favourite since his hit TV show “Koshish Ek Aashaa“, which had premiered in 2000. But he isn’t sure if he has fan clubs like other actors do.

Fans of actors tend to like to see their idols playing similar types of characters. But Varun likes to challenge himself by taking up different acting projects.

“At the cost of being boastful, I don’t know if I even have a fan club. The point is that I am an actor. I decided to be an actor because I love the art. I do acting for my happiness. I try and play different characters. I can’t act for my fans’ happiness. I hope people understand this in the right context, because I love my work and I do justice to the characters I play,” Varun told IANS.

He is currently seen as Amber Sharma, who is a stubborn straight-forward person, in the show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan”.

“People like seeing me on TV or films or wherever. If I start acting on their whims and fancies, things will go out of hands. Then you won’t be able to do such kind of shows because they have decided in their minds that ‘this person should be like this’. Once an actor plays Ram, people are unable to see him beyond Ram,” said the “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand” actor.

He feels that as an actor, if you don’t have the guts to get out of your comfort zone, “it ain’t worth it”. “Keep challenging yourself, try to put yourself in situations where you feel you don’t have the solution to the problem. The fun is in that only,” he added.

