Mentalhood: Karisma Kapoor’s Digital Debut Receives Great Response; Scores THIS Much On IMDB

The latest show of ALTBalaji and ZEE5 titled ‘Mentalhood’ which brings a modern take on parenthood and womanhood has gripped the attention of all. The series had already created an immense buzz when its trailer released. The series finally released on 10th March 2020 and is receiving phenomenal reviews from all across!

The series, as soon as it released got the audience binging to it through the weekend and has received a remarkable IMDb rating of 9.2/10 and we can truly resonate for all the valid reasons. The audiences love how it was a show purely based on parenthood and that too, a modern-day upbringing which traces the journey from motherhood to Mentalhood, as they say, it.

Another point of attraction has been that the entire show was lead by women and more so, defining the many shades of motherhood. The show has ensured its relatability to a whole different level where the instances showcased were modern-day. The makers ensured to have instances that the audiences could easily relate to and especially, the mothers could re-live their days with its modern magic. The show keeps you engaged with all the adventures of kids until the very last minute. The show also very evidently highlights other themes, and things that are rarely talked about in the Indian community.

The show has quirky characters one after the other the lead role by Karisma Kapoor as Meira Sharma, Namrata Dalmia played by Shilpa Shukla who is the perfect boss lady and the perfect mom for her daughter, followed by Diksha played by Shruti Seth, the next being Preiti by Tillotama Shome and the ‘Odd Mom’, Aakash by Dino Morea.

The series is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 and we surely are already on a binge-watch spree!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!