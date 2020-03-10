Melvin Louis Slams Ex-Girlfriend Sana Khan’s Claims That He Made An 18-Year-Old Pregnant: “NEVER”

Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ relationship is only getting uglier with each passing day. Sana made a big revelation recently about her ex-boyfriend, Melvin and told everyone that he cheated on her. It was later followed by a big interview in which she spilled the beans about her relationship with Melvin.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sana revealed how Melvin used to do domestic violence with her. “This man hit me. I have these pictures of him hitting me, of my broken head and there are bruises on my face and I have still not posted those pictures. This guy was abusive, domestic violence was there and he’s beaten me up. I was crying at that point of time. I got to know and I was like, ‘I am gonna show the world who you are’ and that’s when he started recording,” Sana said.

During the same interview, Sana also revealed that he got an 18-year-old girl pregnant. Now reacting to Sana’s statement, Melvin told India Forums that he would never do something like this and said, “If I did any wrong to any girl? Never!”

Talking about cheating allegations, Melvin said, “I think the cheating allegations are baseless, no incident of that sort has happened. I don’t understand why am I stuck in this thing because when I first read about this in the paper I was shocked. People told me to respond to it and I said no, had I cheated, it would have been with some one right? In that case, that other person should have said those things. I was shocked when I got to know that not 1, 2, or 3 but 5-6 names were out, so I think this is very unfair. It is easy to put allegations on someone.”

Well, it’s just sad when two people break up and go all the way down to humiliate each-other in public. We hope this ends well for Sana as well as Melvin!

