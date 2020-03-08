Melvin Louis EXPOSES Sana Khan As He Leaks A Voice Recording, Says “Hope You Feel Better Now…”

A lot of controversy has been created ever since former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan called it quits with Melvin Louis. She had earlier accused him of cheating on her and made several other revelations that shook viewers. Now, amidst the news of the actress taking a legal route, the dance choreographer has leaked a voice recording, which he is claiming exposes Sana’s truth.

Melvin took to his Instagram to share the voice recording through a post. Find below the conversation between the two

Melvin: In front of my friends, kya friends?

Sana: I have to humiliate you, the point is to feel better. PUBLICLY! (sobbing)

M: I’m very sure that is your intention.

S: Yea, ofcourse, that is my intention.

The conversation goes onto Melvin stating how she wants to go ahead and accuse him of cheating publicly to escape being have to give a clarification for leaving him. To this, Khan agrees as she could be heard saying, “yea, yea.”

Melvin Louis has shared the entire voice recording with the caption that hits at the actress for mocking him, and his colour. “You mocked me! You mocked my race and my skin color ! You mocked my family ! You mocked my most favourite people with disgusting allegations ! You did your best ! I hope you feel better now PUBLICLY !

#MenAreVictimsToo #YouAskedForIt#NotGuilty#BulaatiHaiMagarJaaneKaNahi .

P.S : For all those who didn’t judge too quick or jump to make quick conclusions , I remember your names and you have my respect ! Thank you for not judging a book by its cover #LoveAndRespectToAll#PooraAudioNoteSunogeTohGirJaaoge #BasAbhiDoneZyadaDramaNahi,” read his caption.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Sana is said to be thinking about taking the legal route as she allegedly holds proof against Melvin Louis’ wrong doing.

What is our thought on the entire row?

