'MasterChef Australia' winner Justin Narayan marries girlfriend of two years
Within days of winning the cooking reality show “MasterChef Australia” season 13, Justin Narayan married his girlfriend of two years, Esther Smoothy.

Narayan was declared winner of the show during its filming back in May and the 27-year-old youth pastor married Smoothy just days after the taping, reports dailymail.co.uk. According to the magazine Woman’s Day, Narayan exchanged vows with Esther in Perth.

Justin Narayan branded the event above his win, calling it “the best day of my entire life”.

