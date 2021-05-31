Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Pratigya Hugs Krishna & Leaves A Lipstick Mark On His Shirt

The new twist introduced in “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” has the audience’s heart, after all Krishna and Pratigya are one of the most loved on-screen couples and seeing Pratigya try to win her husband back is something that the viewers are looking forward to. Pratigya is in this fight alone and is up against the Thakurs who have removed everything about her existence from Krishna’s life.

Recently, we saw that Pratigya somehow manages to get a job at Krishna’s office and shows him around the hotel. While doing so they get stuck in the lift and a scared Pratigya hugs Krishna and accidentally leaves a lipstick mark on his shirt. Krishna starts to feel that he has a connection with Pratigya but is unable to recall anything from the past.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pratigya gets dahi-jalebi for Krishna hoping that it will remind him something about their past. But, he shouts at her as he finds Mogra in his office and tells Pratigya that he is allergic to it. Meanwhile, Meera finds the lipstick mark on Krishna’s shirt and doubts that he is meeting a girl. She goes to his office and finds him having his lunch with a girl.

Will Meera find out about Pratigya? Will she warn the Thakurs about her? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

