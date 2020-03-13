India’s Best Dancer: Malaika Arora Touched By THIS Beautiful Gesture From A Fan!

Actress-model Malaika Arora has been gifted a paithani saree and a nathni by the dance contestant Rutuja on the ongoing reality TV show Indias Best Dancer.

Touched by the gesture, Malaika said, “I loved the pink colour of the Paithani sari, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I don’t have any… but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift.”

India’s Best Dancer airs on Sony TV. It is being judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Malaika Arora is also judging the currently ongoing MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2020 along with Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!