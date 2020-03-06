Mahira Sharma On Akanksha Puri Slamming Paras Chhabra: “If You Love Someone, You Won’t Insult Them Publicly”

Bigg Boss 13 is over but the fans are still not over it. They miss watching their favourite contestants on the show. Sidharth Shukla won BB13 and Asim Riaz was the first runner up of the show. Although, there was this whole controversy that the show was rigged and Asim got the maximum number of votes but all the BB contestants have got the next-level social media popularity.

Mahira Sharma didn’t make it to the top 5 but has gained a massive fan following amongst the viewers. She also grabbed eyeballs for her budding friendship with Paras Chhabra in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Although Paras was committed to Akanksha Puri when he entered the house but he didn’t hold back about his feeling for Mahira and flirted on National Television. On the other side, Akanksha was giving interviews while Paras was inside the house and mentioned she can’t vouch for him anymore.

Talking about Akanksha & Paras’ relationship with SpotboyE, Mahira revealed that if you love someone, you don’t go out insulting them publicly and said, “Do insaan agar pyaar karte hai, ek doosre ki fikar aur respect karte hai, toh woh aaisi baatein bahar nahi nikalte publicly, media ke saamne jaa jaake interviews nahi denge. Mujhe nahi samjh aati yeh cheezein. If there is true love, aap apne partner ko neeche nahi giraoge. Agar aap kisi insaan ko saccha pyaar karte ho toh aap usse publicly insult nahi karoge, balki uska wait karoge waapas aane ka to talk and sort out your differences.”

Post Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma will be seen next together in a song and we can’t wait to see them back on screen!

