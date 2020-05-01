Mahira Sharma On Her Mother’s Bond With Paras Chhabra: “She Loves Him A LOT”

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were one pair that was loved during their entire stint in Bigg Boss 13. While the duo did have their own set of tiffs, they stood rock solid by each other throughout the season. While there were countless speculations of the two being romantically inclined, they constantly maintained their stand as good friends.

However, things went overboard when Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s mothers came inside the BB 13 house. The ladies made their displeasure of the duo’s bond loud and clear. Things soon changed when the duo came out of the Bigg Boss house and took to their social media handles to post pictures of themselves with each other’s moms.

Now, taking things further, Mahira Sharma has opened up on how things have improved between her mom and Paras over time. Speaking to Etimes, Mahira has been quoted saying, “My mom loves Paras a lot, she likes him. More than me, my mother gets along well with Paras. I don’t call him that much, but my mom likes chatting with him over the phone, tujhe pata hai ye hua woh hua… aur bata kya chal raha hai..”

When she was quizzed if the constant relationship rumours have made things between her and Paras Chhabra awkward, Mahira Sharma was quick to say, “There are a lot of things that people have said in the past also and they still keep saying it and I think kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna. They say good and bad both things about us, but it really doesn’t matter to us.”

Meanwhile, post coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Mahira Sharma was seen in a much-loved music video alongside Paras Chhabra, while Chhabra was seen in yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

