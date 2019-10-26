Mahhi Vij On Jay Bhanushali: “From Changing Nappies To Making Tara Burp, He’s A Hands-On Father”

After eight years of being married, TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl Tara on the 21st of August. While Jay and Mahhi is one of cutest couples of telly town, Mahhi opened up about bring up her own baby and hubby Jay being a hands-on father.

Speaking about how their lives have changed after the arrival of their bundle of joy, Mahhi said, “Ever since Tara has come into our life, both Jay and I have become more responsible, and as parents, we ensure we give lots of love and care to Tara. Jay is a hands-on father. He learned everything at the hospital from changing nappies to making her burp. So, he helps me with everything related to Tara.”

Further speaking to Hindustan Times, Mahhi said, “The thing you do for your child, no one else would do it that well. Even if you get a nanny and pay them in lakhs, they wouldn’t be able to take care the way a mother would do. A lot of people told me that I’d get very tired taking care of the baby, but I feel refreshed doing all this.”

Meanwhile, what a lot of us do not know is that Jay and Mahhi are guardians to two children of their caretakers, Khushi Ray and Rajveer since 2017, taking care of their education and upbringing.

Jay became a household name after Ekta Kapoor’s Kayamath, where he essayed the character of Neev Shergill.

