After watching the rerun of ‘Mahabharat‘, fans got shocked as they spotted a desert cooler in one of the episodes, in a scene featuring Bhishma Pitamah. The picture of Bhishma Pitamah & the ‘air cooler’ has gone viral all over social media and netizens have started trolling the makers. Now a few fans of the show clarified that what looks to be a desert cooler is actually a just pillar with a similar design.

Netizens were discussing how it is similar to the Game of Thrones Starbucks goof-up. However, the discussion around the cooler is still going on but some real fans have clarified that it wasn’t an air cooler, it was just a pillar that looked like a cooler.

Mahabharat Fans PROVE The 'Air Cooler' Mishap False As Suggested By The Memes On Social Media
It was actually a design on the pillars which were a part of the extravagant set of the king’s court. There are many pictures from different angles that prove it was a pillar rather than a cooler. Turns out the makers of Mahabharat were far more careful than HBO when it comes to leaving random modern-day items in a scene.

For the unversed, Bhishma Pitamah was played by Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna. Mukesh was in news recently for mocking Sonakshi Sinha and slamming Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat.

Mahabharat’s reruns are being telecast on Doordarshan amid the coronavirus lockdown. The new generation is having a good time on the internet while discussing the show.

