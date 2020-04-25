Mahabharat Fans PROVE The ‘Air Cooler’ Mishap False As Suggested By The Memes On Social Media

After watching the rerun of ‘Mahabharat‘, fans got shocked as they spotted a desert cooler in one of the episodes, in a scene featuring Bhishma Pitamah. The picture of Bhishma Pitamah & the ‘air cooler’ has gone viral all over social media and netizens have started trolling the makers. Now a few fans of the show clarified that what looks to be a desert cooler is actually a just pillar with a similar design.

Netizens were discussing how it is similar to the Game of Thrones Starbucks goof-up. However, the discussion around the cooler is still going on but some real fans have clarified that it wasn’t an air cooler, it was just a pillar that looked like a cooler.

It was actually a design on the pillars which were a part of the extravagant set of the king’s court. There are many pictures from different angles that prove it was a pillar rather than a cooler. Turns out the makers of Mahabharat were far more careful than HBO when it comes to leaving random modern-day items in a scene.

For the unversed, Bhishma Pitamah was played by Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna. Mukesh was in news recently for mocking Sonakshi Sinha and slamming Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat.

Its a pillar not cooler "Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat Reminds Netizens of Game of Thrones' Cup Fiasco "https://t.co/Iyy6b5kwso pic.twitter.com/FlyWSvqp29 — ujjwal bhalla (@UjjwalBhalla) April 23, 2020

That's not a cooler but the designs on a pillar.#Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/OyC1kZwZF7 — R (@rohit419328692) April 23, 2020

Mahabharat’s reruns are being telecast on Doordarshan amid the coronavirus lockdown. The new generation is having a good time on the internet while discussing the show.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!