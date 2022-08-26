September is almost here and seems like you are about to sit down and schedule things. Hayu is up to give you some amazing dose of content throughout the month. So here is the list of things coming out on the platform.

Real Girlfriends in Paris S1 – From Tuesday September 6

Six bold twenty-something American women pack their bags to embark on an exciting international adventure living in the most beautiful city in the world: Paris! While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging life-long friendships are endless.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire S15 – New episodes every Sunday

The Real Housewives of Cheshire fabulousness returns, bringing back the glam to the cam and debuting a new Housewife! Featuring lavish lifestyles, a girlie trip to Malta, dating after divorce, relationship dynamics, parenting, building business empires, health hurdles, husbands & boyfriends as well as dealing with the menopause – this series won’t disappoint! It’s that time again, to find out what fun and games the Housewives get up to in this brand-new series.

Made In Chelsea: Mallorca S1 – New episodes on Hayu

Just when you thought it was safe to take your summer holiday again, the SW3 gang are descending upon an exclusive area of Mallorca for a summer series like never before. The Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamorous villas for a spot of Balearic bliss. But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears, will relationships be put to the ultimate test, and will any old wounds be reopened?

Raising a F***ing Star S1 – Streaming from September 8

From the runway to the music studio, Raising a F***ing Star reveals an inside look behind the curtain in the rise to fame, streaming on Hayu from September 8.

The docuseries follows four families around the country with bigger-than-life parents and their budding stars. With the rise of social media, fame is more accessible than ever, but the competition is steeper. These stage parents will stop at nothing to make their kids the next generation’s biggest name.

