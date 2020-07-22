Lootcase Actor Rasika Dugal On Her Reaction If She Gets A Bag Full Of Money: "I Think The Joy Of It Would Only Come Later..."

Imagine getting a bag full of Rs 2,000 currency notes. Sounds exciting for sure, but actress Rasika Dugal says if such a thing ever happened then her first reaction would be of suspicion. The joy would come later.

The idea is in sync with what happens in Rasika Dugal’s upcoming film “Lootcase”. The recently-released trailer of the film shows actor Kunal Kemmu as a middle-class man whose goes haywire when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. Rasika plays Lata, a middle-class homemaker.

Rasika Dugal reveals what would happen if such a suitcase came her way in real life. “Funnily enough, it would pretty much be similar to what Lata’s reaction in the film is, because she’s extremely morally upright and god fearing. So, people like that would almost become suspicious of the situation,” Rasika told IANS, adding that apart from reacting in the same way, she is not much like her character in the film.

“So, my reaction — even though I am not as morally upright and god fearing as Lata is — would be to wonder what trouble this is going to get me into. I think the joy of it would only come later, if at all. But my first reaction would be of suspicion,” Rasika Dugal said.

The comedy thriller also features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz. “Lootcase” is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and written by Rajesh Krishnan and Kapil Sawant, and will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!