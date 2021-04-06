The trailer of Marvel Studios’ upcoming much-awaited show Loki is finally here. The MCU fans were eager to watch a Loki led film/show for a long time. Although the show was announced much before, it got postponed due to the pandemic thus making the fans wait for even more time.

Now Loki starring Tom Hiddleston is finally releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium on June 11 and it’s a time of celebration for fans. Ever since the trailer has dropped on the internet, the fans are going gaga over it.

While everyone is obviously drooling over Loki and just his presence, the multiverse angle has also received a lot of love from the viewers. The purple tone of the show, the wicked side of Loki are a couple of other things that people are loving.

But there’s one thing which people are sad about. There’s no Thor aka Chris Hemsworth. Of course, it’s a show just about Loki but it’s a sadness of another level to witness the absence of Thor. Have a look at how fans are reacting on Twitter about the Loki trailer:

sorry for the person marvel studios is going to make me this summer #Loki pic.twitter.com/eSRjqvYdSS — zach (@civiiswar) April 5, 2021

Mobius: “You’ve literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times!”#Loki: “Well, I’d never do it again” Also Loki: pic.twitter.com/isnhGH6zAP — Jimmy Folino – BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) April 5, 2021

I really can’t get over how beautiful the Loki series looks. pic.twitter.com/aIeXAPLpW4 — Cade ☀️ LOKI SERIES (@LokiSnakes) April 5, 2021

personally i would like to thank tom hiddleston aka loki for being the only source of happiness in my life pic.twitter.com/GnE4IvCrcG — jade ४ (@randomdilfs) April 5, 2021

Phase Four is getting pretty multi-versal! – #WandaVision teased the multiverse & suggested Wanda would be the one to open it

– #Loki is exploring alternate realities

– Feige has TEASED that No Way Home will explore the Multiverse

– Doctor Strange is in the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/1VwceMkdzQ — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 5, 2021

loki is obsessed with this pose pic.twitter.com/XND8mUGkOm — ro ४ (@waterlokis) April 5, 2021

loki stabbing people in the back since he was eight #Loki pic.twitter.com/BHKnV7bwXL — zach (@civiiswar) April 5, 2021

Me seeing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson together on Loki. pic.twitter.com/Vw6J2bsQ19 — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) April 5, 2021

The fact that it took this long for Marvel to give Tom Hiddleston his own standalone as Loki is baffling, but I’m not complaining now. This is going to be insanely good. pic.twitter.com/hPu8UEHzcH — Cade ☀️ LOKI SERIES (@LokiSnakes) April 5, 2021

In Loki, Tom Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

Loki has been one of the oldest characters in the Marvel cinematic universe. The character has time and again been at the loggerheads with the saviours and has even supported them at times. Said to be Thor’s brother, the God Of Mischief made his debut in the first 2011 Thor film. Since then, we have seen him play the main baddie in Avengers and making appearances in Thor and Avengers sequels.

Are you excited about Loki? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to Loki.

