Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide took everyone by storm as the news broke in on May 17. While all of us are only worried about increasing Coronavirus cases in the country, there is also an increase in cases of mental illness. More people are getting depressed because there is lack of jobs, pay cuts and piling up dues. Manmeet became a victim of such issues and took his life.

Now Lakshya Lalwani has taken to Instagram and has shared a heartfelt note regarding the tragic demise of Manmeet Grewal. Lakshay who will soon make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2 has been a TV actor earlier. After the death of Manmeet, even he is heartbroken, and here’s how he expressed it.

“We are TV actors. We get paid on a per-day basis.There are times when we shoot for 25 days a month, and there are times when we’d shoot for just 5 days a month.

Just like any individual, we too have bills to pay and a majority of us live in rented apartments. Our job security is as uncertain as our working hours.

Not all of us drive expensive cars or go to Bastian for Sunday brunches.

You’ll often spot us on the road and recognise us solely by our characters names, and sometimes not recognise us at all.

Phrases like ‘Diwali bonuses’ and incentives don’t exist in our world. This lockdown has not been the same for all of us . While some of us are privileged, there are some who are challenged in these unprecedented times.

To Manmeet Grewal, and his whole family, may god bless you, and give you strength. Godspeed, my brother.” Lakshya wrote

We wish that Manmeet Grewal’s soul rests in peace and the things get back to normal soon.

