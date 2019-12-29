Kushal Punjabi Visited Wife & Son In China Few Days Before Suicide?

Popular TV and Bollywood actor Kushal Punjabi’s suicide left the fans and friends in shock. Since he passed away, the condolence messages from his loved ones are coming out as it’s tough to take on this heavy-duty shock of a young death like this.

Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his home and a suicide note was found next to him. It’s clear that Kushal was depressed and reports even suggest that his failed marriage with Audrey Dophen was the reason.

Now the latest report by SpotboyE suggests that Kushal was in Shanghai just a few days before he committed suicide. It’s being said that he had gone to change the things for better between him, his wife and son. Both Audrey and their son Kian have been living in Shanghai ever since the separation happened a few months back.

It’s also being said that Kushal’s some of the TV friends were unaware of the details of his visit to Shanghai. Many of them were not even aware of his troubled marriage and how it has affected him.

TV star Karanvir Bohra earlier expressed shock on learning of Kushal Punjabi’s death and wrote on social media: “Your demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial, Kushal Punjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one…. but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life.”

