Kunal Kamra is now making headlines since forever, not for his standup shows but for his comedy on social media. Now, in a series of ‘supreme court’ mocking tweets, the comedian who is known for his unfiltered expression of thoughts has now landed in legal trouble.

All this started when SC granted bail to Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. This didn’t go well with many, and it also included Kunal. He took to his Twitter, posting some thoughts against the decision.

Kunal Kamra first tweeted an image of Supreme Court with a subtext hidden and captioned it as “Contempt of court it seems.” He then tweeted, “The Supreme Court of this country is the most Supreme joke of this country…,” read his next tweet.”

Contempt of court it seems 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QOJ7fE11Fy — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020 The Supreme Court of this country is the the most Supreme joke of this country… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

His next tweet read, “All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back…”

All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix “Hon’ble” while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

According to the news coming in Attorney General, KK Venugopal has permitted to start ‘contempt proceedings’ against Kunal Kamra.

Venugopal said, “The replacement of the tricolour with the BJP flag is a gross insinuation against the entirety of the Supreme Court of India that the Supreme Court of India is not an independent and impartial institution and so its judges, but on the other hand is a court of the ruling party, BJP, existing for the BJP’s benefit. All this, in my opinion, constitutes criminal contempt of court.”

He also added, “The other tweets are also highly objectionable, and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme court,” he added.

“But under the Constitution, the freedom of speech is subject to the law of contempt, and I believe that it is time that people understand that attacking the Supreme Court of India unjustifiedly and brazenly will attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972. I, therefore, grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Sh. Kunal Kamra” concluded KK Venugopal.

