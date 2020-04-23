Kumkum Bhagya Fame Shikha Singh’s Happiness Knows No Bounds As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump, PICS

TV actress Shikha Singh, who is best known for portraying the character of Aaliya in Zee TV’s most popular show Kumkum Bhagya is expecting her first child with husband Karan Shah. Shikha and Karan tied the knot in May 2016 after dating each other for some time. Now, after four years of marital bliss, the couple is all set to become parents.

They seem super-excited to embrace parenthood as they shared the happy news in a funny Instagram post.

Take a look:

As soon as Shikha and Karan posted the pictures, Shikha’s Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia congratulated the actress.

Talking to Times Of India, Shikha revealed that her baby is due in June. “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with Covid-19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise, he would have been travelling,” she said.

Shikha also said that her family was supposed to fly down to Mumbai to be with her during the delivery but due to the lockdown, that won’t be possible. “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy,” she added.

It’s definitely happy news amid this lockdown and coronavirus outbreak.

Congratulations to the couple!

