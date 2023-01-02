TV actress Tina Philip, who is currently seen playing the role Rhea in the daily show “Kumkum Bhagya”, revealed her 2023 resolutions and says that she wants to focus more on her health.

The actress, who is known for her shows such as “Aye Mere Humsafar”, “Laal Ishq”, and “Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee”, says: “I don’t usually plan resolutions, I believe in just living my life and going with the flow. In fact, I like random plans, but this year, I have a few targets to achieve for myself.”

Tina Philip adds that now she will be focusing more on health and will be doing yoga. Moreover, Tina says it is important to be positive and to learn to say ‘no’ to people whenever needed without any hesitation. She has planned to bring all these changes in herself.

Tina Philip added, “I would like to travel more with my friends, concentrate on my health and be regular at doing Yoga. Most importantly, I want to focus on staying positive and need to learn how to say no to the people around me whenever I don’t want something because saying no to people doesn’t come easy to me.”

Tina Philip is currently seen playing the character of Rhea in ‘Kumkum Bhagya.’

