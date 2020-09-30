Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Fame Myra Singh Bags A Role In Maddam Sir

Child actor Myra Singh is all set to join the cast of the popular television show, Maddam Sir. The young star plays a girl who loves singing and wants to pursue the calling in future.

“This role is of a girl who loves singing but her father is against it as he feels singing is only for boys. When I got this role, I was very excited because just like Radha, singing is my passion in real life too,” said Myra.

“Along with my acting career, I also have my YouTube channel where I put up songs I sing. I knew I would be able to do justice to the character. It was a lot of fun shooting for the promo with the entire team of ‘Maddam Sir’ as they helped me get comfortable and understand things very nicely,” Myra, who previously featured in “Kulfi Kumar Bajewala”, shared.

“Maddam Sir” also features Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma and Sonali Naik. It airs on Sony SAB.

Meanwhile, Child actors Ruhanika Dhawan, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh Gill feel it is important to stay active as people continue to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic and say making yoga part of their life can help everyone stay active.

“I have been practicing yoga especially after we were asked to stay home and doing everything necessary to stay strong and healthy. Apart from strengthening immunity, yoga also helps me increase my concentration and memory power,” Ruhanika said.

Myra also shared that “yoga is an important part of my life as it helps in relaxing my mind and being more creative”.

“I promise to encourage my family and my friends to do so as practicing yoga each day has a lot of benefits,” she added.

